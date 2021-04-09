Would you be BTS member J-Hope aka Jung Hoseok's ideal type? Take this QUIZ to find out!

You've got questions and we've got answers. Take this fun quiz and find out whether you would be the ideal type of BTS' J-Hope!

One of the most incredible dancers in the industry, BTS' J-Hope is a force to be reckoned with. There's no genre or style that he hasn't mastered and this dancing machine always has something up his sleeve. On the other hand, he's also one of the most distinct rappers in the K-Pop industry with an original style unlike any other. One simply cannot overlook his powerful vocals either. BTS' J-Hope is truly an all-rounder. Have you ever wondered what it would be like if in an alternate universe, suddenly you knew J-Hope personally?

Would Jung Hoseok think of you as his ideal type? Could you be the dream partner J-Hope is looking for? On multiple occasions, the idol has spoken of his ideal type of person he'd like to fall in love with. However, it is much different from what you might expect him to want in his significant other. What is most important to J-Hope is that he would like to be able to love one person and one person only from the bottom of his heart for the rest of his life and he wants his partner to do the same in return. Do you think you fit into that category? If you're just as curious as we are, take this fun quiz by Pinkvilla to find out whether you would be Hobi's ideal type!

