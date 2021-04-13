You've got questions and we've got answers. Take this fun quiz and find out if you'd be Jin's ideal type!

BTS member Jin's vocals, charm and otherwordly handsomeness have been the highlights of the group's appearances lately and the hyung deserves all that love. There's no one who can take care of the members like Jin does. From making sure they're feeling comfortable to helping them open up by being overreactive himself, Jin is truly an angel. His latest solo song, 'Abyss' touched the hearts of ARMYs worldwide and hopefully, this is indicative of a solo album coming soon. However, have you ever wondered what it would be like if in an alternate universe, suddenly you knew Jin personally? Would Kim Seokjin think of you as his ideal type? Could you be the dream partner Jin is looking for? On multiple occasions, Jin has spoken of his ideal type of person he'd like to fall in love with. Do you fit into those categories? If you're just as curious as we are, take this fun quiz by Pinkvilla to find out whether you would be Jin's ideal type!

Would you be BTS' Worldwide Handsome Jin's ideal type? Take this QUIZ to find out

Are you happy with what you got? Share your results with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :HYBE Labels

Share your comment ×