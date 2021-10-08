‘Would You Like a Cup of Coffee?’ Teaser OUT: Ong Seong Wu and Park Ho San build a coffee fantasy

Care for a coffee? Kakao TV’s upcoming original drama is set to make you crave for a day at this café surrounded by the smell of well brewed coffee beans and pastry. Promising a warmth faced like no one else, ‘Would You Like a Cup of Coffee?’ possesses a friendly relationship between a young boy and the owner of a café.

The teaser begins with Park Seok (played by Park Ho San) working away on his own, dressed in a simple attire under an apron. As the camera focuses on the intricacies of getting a nice cup of coffee ready, we are introduced to the various processes that go into it. Right from grinding beans to tamping to delicate dripping, a perfectly brewed espresso meets the lips of Ong Seong Wu who is playing the character of Kang Ko Bi.

With one sip, the rookie barista’s eyes widen at the flavourful taste as he searches for the maker of it. Meeting Park Seok, he expresses his desire to learn how to make coffee and is accepted under the care of the ‘2Dae Coffee’ café.

“After tasting your coffee, the story of my life has changed”, says Kang Ko Bi. When asked if he is a part-timer, Park Seok replies with, “He is family”. Through good and bad experiences, Kang Ko Bi falters and grows as he has his cup tasted and mastered.

‘Would You Like a Cup of Coffee?’ premieres on October 24 on Kakao TV.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: October 2021: Here are 10 binge worthy Kdramas premiering in the upcoming month

Are you excited to see the new sides of Ong Seong Wu and Park Ho San? Let us know below.