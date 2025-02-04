Would You Marry Me cast confirmed: Choi Woo Shik and Jung So Min to engage in fake wedding in new rom-com

Choi Woo Shik and Jung So Min have been confirmed as the protagonists of Would You Marry Me, as per SBS revelation on February 4. The fresh pairing of the popular actors have got fans excited. In the upcoming rom-com, the two of them enter into a marriage of convenience, for their individual goals. However, things might not stay the same for them if they actually end up falling for each other.

Jung So Min, who is known for her lead roles in popular romance K-dramas like Love Next Door, Love Reset and Because This Is My First Life, will take on the role of a designer in Would You Marry Me. She will be seen as a woman named Yoo Me Ri, who is unlucky in love. She suffers a threat of losing a prized possession due to her failed love life, which is when Kim Woo Joo (Choi Woo Shik) comes handy to her. Yoo Me Ri wins a luxurious townhouse after calling off her engagement due to her ex-boyfriend's cheating on her.

Yoo Me Ri also gets scammed on a newlywed home rental and must keep the township she won. Finding no other way out, she opts to propose to Kim Woo Joo, a man with the same name as her ex-fiancé. A narcissistic Kim Woo Joo engages in a fake marriage with her. He is the only son and fourth-generation heir of Myungsoondang, South Korea’s oldest bakery, founded 80 years ago. Asa a talented marketing team leader, he is gearing up to carry forward the family business after his father’s passing away.

Yoo Me Ri comes across him in the professional field. The two of them work as part of partner companies, when she decides to pull off her plan of a business marriage with him. After a heartbreaking marriage call-off and tough life, Kim Woo Joo might be Yoo Me Ri's healing pill. The tale of the lead's falling in love after marriage will see the classic K-drama trope, but with some unique elements. The 12-episode drama, Would You Marry Me, is set to premiere in the second half of 2025.