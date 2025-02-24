‘Writer is cruel’: When the Stars Gossip end gets wild reviews; know what Lee Min Ho, Gong Hyo Jin’s fans are saying

Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin’s space romance drama When the Stars Gossip, directed by Park Shin Woo, left viewers divided—some praised its bold storytelling, while others found the ending unsatisfying. Despite its all-star cast, acclaimed writer, and the title of Korea’s first space-themed romance drama, the series concluded with a disappointing 2.6 per cent viewership rating, according to Nielsen Korea.

Many viewers strongly disapproved of the ending, with some even calling it one of the top 10 worst dramas of the year. Another viewer expressed disappointment, criticizing the drama for its poor writing. Some viewers described the story as lacklustre, while others were outraged by the abrupt death of Gong Hyo Jin's character, calling the director's decision cruel.

On the other hand, some viewers shared positive reviews about the series. One commented, "This is where it ends for me—a happy family. Eve is gone, and Ryong has his life with Byeol. I’m a bit sad but happy for them. This deserves a Guinness World Record, not just for the first space s*x but also the first space birth!" Another fan praised the series, saying, "I feel like I’m going through a grieving period. The more I think about #WhenTheStarsGossip, the more I realize what an incredible drama we have the privilege to watch." A third viewer mentioned, "I’m incredibly proud of #LeeMinHo for choosing #WhenTheStarsGossip. I’m proud of the whole cast for giving their best to tell a story that was never meant to be easy."

When the Stars Gossip blends romance and tragedy against the backdrop of space. Starring Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin, the story follows Commander Eve Kim (played by Gong Hyo Jin) and OBGYN space tourist Gong Ryong (played by Lee Min Ho). As the story deepens, the audience witnesses their love grow. In the end, Eve Kim gives birth to their daughter, Byeol. But in a heart-breaking twist, she senses something is wrong with her body. Instead of revealing the truth, she spends her final moments with Gong Ryong and their baby. The next day, she passes away. Viewers see Gong Ryong take his wife Eve Kim’s ashes and scatter them in space, bidding her a final goodbye, saying, “Goodbye, Eve. See you again.”

He does not return to Earth due to his daughter’s physical condition. The story then shifts to Earth, where an elderly man in a wheelchair, possibly Gong Ryong, watches the ocean as a child plays nearby. Even though Gong Ryong never gets his happy ending with Eve, he still has Byeol by his side forever.