'Wrote this one well': BTS' Jimin picks favorite lines from FACE's Alone, Like Crazy and more such tracks

In a recent video shared by Weverse on its official YouTube channel, BTS' Jimin was seen sharing his favorite lines from different track's lyrics of his album FACE. He shared the inspirations and thoughts behind his lyrics and the making of different tracks on the record.

Know about BTS' Jimin's favorite line from FACE

BTS' Jimin made his solo debut with the album FACE officially in March 2023. He has been successful in presenting his raw side and emotions in front of his fans through this record. Like Crazy singer talks about all the songs in order of FACE's tracklist.

The video starts with FACE's singer's introduction where he is seen saying, "Hello. I am Jimin from BTS. My first official solo album, FACE, contains the bitter feelings I felt over the two-year pandemic." He further says, "I felt emptiness while feeling enjoyment. And I was able to recover it while being determined. It contains the changes to my emotions."

Jimin continues by saying, "Each of the lines of the song contains my emotions, but did you also feel the same? All of the lyrics melted with my heart." He also conveys that he wants to look at the lines that he wants to introduce to his fans. Since Interlude: Dive has no lyrics, he excludes it from the discussion.

Jimin starts off with Face-Off track from FACE

Jimin shares that Face-Off contains lots of anger and related emotions. He chooses 'This is my usual story' which shows the exact emotions from the song. For this, he talked with BTS' SUGA about how human relationships are the hardest.

The next track is Like Crazy which BTS' Jimin says is inspired by his favorite movie Like Crazy. He points out 'I wanna stay in this dream' adding that he felt dizzy and dreamy in many situations.

From the third track Alone, BTS' Jimin says he worked hard on writing the lyrics for this one. It was written at the producer's house. He wrote this song as one writes one's diary. He chose the front part of the verse - intro, and verse as he likes it.

For Set Me Free Pt.2, Jimin says he felt some emotions before but decided to let go and rescue himself and go on his own will in the song. He likes the chorus part of this track. In 'Going insane to stay sane, Raise your hands for the past me' the first line is inspired by BTS' ON song.

For the last track, DEAR. ARMY, BTS' Jimin was given a suggestion by the producer to write about his emotions to ARMY fans. All the lyrics were written as a letter, as revealed by Jimin. He chose a part where RM also participated in writing it - 'If we were together, even the desert could turn to sea'.

Advertisement

Lastly, he sums up by saying that fans also have this strength to uplift people and he is always thankful for that.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Why was BTS' SUGA told to stop using Jungkook for guide vocals? BIGHIT MUSIC's reason amuses fans