WSJ's 2020 Music Innovator: BTS' RM & Jin talk Beatles comparison; Jimin praises members' bond with each other

During their acceptance speech as the Wall Street Journal's 2020 Music Innovator at the 10th Annual Innovator Awards, the members shed light on what 'innovation' means to them on individual aspects.

BTS were amongst the several honorees at the Wall Street Journal Magazine's 10th Annual Innovator Awards as they were bestowed with the 2020 Music Innovator Award. Before their acceptance speech, it was James Corden who introduced BTS as WSJ's 2020 Music Innovator. Besides talking about their cultural influence, professionalism, nature, incredible talent and passionate fanbase, The Late Late Show With James Corden host also reminisced about their fun Carpool Karaoke session.

While talking about the constant comparisons with The Beatles, Jin started, "Wow, the Beatles... To even be compared to the legendary group is a great honour," while RM reasoned, "We've never ever been like Beatles or even more than them. We're just seven normal kids who love music and performance. Who have a dream to give hope and love and positive energy and inspiration to people in the world." As for what makes BTS special, Jimin feels its the members themselves and the relationship with each other as well as with BTS ARMY.

While J-Hope talked about the importance of "Love yourself, Speak yourself" and how it had a large influence on not just ARMY but BTS as well, Jungkook believes that it's a huge honour that the septet can send such a crucial message to the listeners.

"When I was a student, I didn't love myself. But as I started working in this profession I received so much love from a lot of people. So I started to give myself some love," Jin confessed. While noting how people all around the world are going through difficult times because of the COVID-19 pandemic, V added, "But the harder life gets, the more we have to brighten up and use these moments as ammunition to load up our optimism and drive."

RM shared that during such troubling times, BTS focused on what they do best which is "music and performance" while Suga added that he hopes people can gain a little bit of "strength and hope" from watching BTS' performances.

For RM, the word 'innovation' sounds thrilling and not explored. To Suga, 'innovation' means never stopping while the most important things is that you're always changing. "Never being comfortable. Always evolving," Suga added. Jungkook feels that you can personally realise something from even the most modest achievements which can also be a form of 'innovation.'

"When working incessantly towards a challenge, the results, and the feeling of accomplishment from what is achieved," Jimin concluded.

Congratulations, BTS!

