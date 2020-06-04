WWE star Edge roped in for action thriller Money Plane starring Adam Copeland and Kelsey Grammer

WWE Hall of Famer Adam Joseph Copeland aka Edge is all set to feature in an action thriller titled Money Plane, Deadline Reported. The film, which will be released on the streaming platforms, will also star actors Adam Copeland, Kelsey Grammer, Denise Richards, Thomas Jane, Patrick Lamont Jr., Katrina Norman. The film has been scripted by Andrew Lawrence and Tim Schaff. While the creators have shared very little detail about the upcoming film, reportedly, Edge will play the role of a professional thief named Jack Reese.

The plot will revolve around Jack Reese, who has USD 40 million debt. As he tries to find out a way to find a source for the money, underworld kingpin Darius Emmanuel Grouch (played by Grammer) offers to forgive his debt if Reese commits one final heist for him and robs a futuristic airborne casino filled with the world’s most dangerous criminals. The catch is, if he fails, he will end up putting his family in danger.

This is not the first time Edge has been a part of a Hollywood project. Back in 2011, Edge decided to take a break from the wrestling scene back after suffering a series of physical injuries. The break turned into a decade-long hiatus. To move on from his passion for wrestling, the 11-time world champion made a transition into acting. During the course of his acting career, the wrestler added various TV shows to his credits, including Vikings, Haven and The Flash. He recently made a power-packed comeback to WWE.

