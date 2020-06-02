X Men actor Evan Peters roped in to join Marvel's WandaVision for a secret role?

Did actor Evan Peters, who played the role of Quicksilver in X-Men films, join the cast of Marvel's WandaVision? Read on to know more.

Evan Peters, who has featured in three X-Men movies as the speedy superhero Quicksilver aka Peter Maximoff, is reportedly joining the cast of the upcoming Marvel series WandaVision. The show, which will be released on Disney+, is an Avengers spin-off about Scarlet Witch aka Wanda Maximoff. The actor has been cast to play a mysterious role in the upcoming series, Murphy's Multiverse reported. According to the blog, the actor will play a key role in the show which will feature Elizabeth Olsen as the lead character Wanda.

The 33-year-old actor filmed his scene late last year and the details are being kept under tight wraps. The actor played the role of Wanda's twin brother in X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014), X-Men: Apocalypse (2016), and X-Men: Dark Phoenix (2019). However, Wanda never made an appearance in the X-Men films. On the other hand, Aaron Taylor-Johnson played the role of Wanda’s twin in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, his character was killed off in 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Last year, in November, Aaron stated that he has no plans of returning as the comic book character in MCU. “I mean, I think it’s safe to say that no, I’m not gonna… there will be no appearance of me coming out or Quicksilver appearing anytime soon,” he told ScreeRant. With Aaron out of the picture, it is possible that Evan will, in fact, revive his Quicksilver role in Marvel’s upcoming series since Marvel never shies away from exploring alternate universes.

The show will also feature Paul Bettany’s much-loved character Vision, who was tragically killed in 2018's Avengers: Infinity War. While the series will focus on the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, which came out in 2019, the plotline will also take the MCU couple to the 1950s with some kind of time travel, Daily Mail reported.

