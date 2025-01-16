xikers cancels TRICKY HOUSE Asia concert tour one day before its start; cites 'visa-related issues' for sudden change

The fifth gen K-pop group, consisting of ten members, were to embark on their first Asia tour on January 17. Just a day earlier, the tour got cancelled, disheartening the fans. Their agency, KQ Entertainment took to social media to inform of the reason for the last minute change of plans.

The post said that the tour had to be cancelled due to "unavoidable circumstances". The now-cancelled Asia leg of their xikers' world tour was scheduled to span Bankok (Thailand), (Jakarta) Indonesia, Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia) and Macau from January 17 to February 1. However, due to "visa-related issues and local conditions", they could not go on with it.

The agency apologized to the ticket buyers who were eager to watch xikers live in the 2025 xikers WORLD TOUR TRICKY HOUSE : FIRST ENCOUNTER IN ASIA. Through the official statement, they hoped for the fans' understanding and promised them of good performance showcases from xikers' side in the future. They also mentioned that all ticket buyers would be able to claim a refund by heading to the ticket provider's website.

The agency issued the notice in Korean and English languages for the ease of understanding of both domestic and foreign fans. They also rewrote it in Japanese, because of wanting to promote the group in Japan. xikers recently gained a number of Japanese fans with their Japanese debut on August 7 last year, with the single Tsuki (Lunatic).

The group, consisting of ten members– Minjae, Junmin, Sumin, Jinsik, Hyunwoo, Junghoon, Seeun, Yujun, Hunter, and Yechan, debuted on March 30, 2023 with the mini album HOUSE OF TRICKY: Doorbell Ringing. They have since gained significant attention as talented juniors of ATEEZ. Xikers already showcased their global fame through successful concerts in major countries like Japan, America, Europe and Australia. With their growing craze, they have almost established themselves as a ‘super rookie’ group.

