Xikers: Here's all about the new rookie group from ATEEZ’s company who debuted with Tricky House

Xikers is a new boy group from KQ Entertainment that debuted on March 30th. The group consists of Minjae, Junmin, Sumin, Jinshik, Hyunwoo, Jeonghun, Seeun, Yujun, Hunter, and Yechan. Xikers derive their name from a combination of the letter ‘x’, symbolizing coordinates, and the word ‘hiker’, meaning traveler. Altogether, the group name refers to ‘boys who travel through time and space in search of coordinates’.

About Xikers:

Earlier, KQ Entertainment had confirmed that they were debuting a new boy group, which was the first one after ATEEZ, making the fans extremely excited for them. As they showed the members, many recognized the maknae, Yechan. He has been famous since he was a child for his unique skills as a trainee. He competed on the reality competition show Under Nineteen. However, he was eliminated and placed at rank 15 in the final episode. The group was known as KQ Fellaz 2 prior to debuting. They were shown in a web series training in L.A, like ATEEZ had done. By the end of it, KQ Fellaz 2 released the music video for ‘Geek’, a song composed and produced by Minjae, the leader. Another unique part about the group is that they have a Thai member named Hunter who is seen a lot as a center in MVs and performances.

Xikers’ debut:

On March 30, Xikers made their debut with their debut EP House of Tricky: Doorbell Ringing which featured two title tracks- Tricky House and Rockstar. The music video for Tricky House was released and gained 10 million views in the first 27 hours of release, creating more hype amongst the new fans and ATEEZ’s fans who supported the group. In the Tricky House MV, Minjae, Junmin, Sumin, Jinsik, Hyunwoo, Junghoon, Seeun, Yujun, Hunter, and Yechan not only showed immersive performances, but also showed off their various charms with a playful mood and powerful group dance in the second half, creating cheerful energy. Based on the Korean folklore of goblins, the members were shown as cheeky goblins taking the form of humans and bringing a new side to an older man who was tired of the same routine over and over again.

Rockstar:

The second title MV ‘Rockstar’ starts with Minjae reaching out his hand towards the blue light. The immersion was enhanced through the complex visual beauty that seemed to be a combination of drama and animation. Xikers members appear as boys with brimming aspirations and deliver dynamic energy. The fact that the phrases engraved on the members' necks are constantly emphasized, making it possible to infer the connection with the parts of the world of Xikers, is also a point of observation that cannot be overlooked.

Xikers as a group:

Being one of the newest groups of 5th Gen K-Pop, Xikers have already shown a new style of music- aspirational yet fun. The boys enjoy their craft and it shows in their dance practices and live performances. Like ATEEZ, they are extremely professional and talented when it comes to dance, rap and vocals but they add their own refreshing twist to their discography. With one debut EP and a wildly successful debut, we hope that the group continues to add their unique perspective to K-Pop.

