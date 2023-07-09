X:IN announces second lineup change; 2 new members join Indian K-pop star Aria, and more

Girl group X:IN debuted in 2023 amid a lot of anticipation from Indian fans to see yet another Indian artist grace the K-pop stage. The team debuted with the album KEEPING THE FIRE in April 2023. Now, the management label, ESCROW Entertainment has announced a change in lineup, the second of its kind, with the departure of yet another teammate and the addition of two new members, restoring the original number.

Chi.U and Roa’s departure from X:IN

Previously, on June 7, the agency released a statement announcing Chi.U’s withdrawal from the group, due to personal circumstances. Similarly, on July 8, the company shared another statement announcing the departure of member Roa. Stating that the artist has ended her activities with the group, the agency further revealed that two new members would be introduced. It was further confirmed that X:IN is working on a new album with the five member lineup of- E.Sha, Nizz, Nova, Hannah, and Aria (from oldest to youngest). Main vocalist Roa used to be the leader of the group with the position not being reassigned as of now. On the other hand, Chi.U did not have a fixed position but was known for her dance skills.

Check out both the statements below.

Chi.U leaving X:IN

Roa departing X:IN

New members of X:IN

As per the announcement, Nizz and Hannah have been revealed as the new members of the group. They will be joining E.Sha, Nova, and Aria from the base lineup. While the details of the sudden departures and the reason for the new members have not been revealed, fans have been curious to know more. Both of Korean nationality, Nizz and Hannah mark their K-pop debut, being added to X:IN with the former said to have been a member of pre-debut team YOURS. Their positions in the group as well as other skills have been kept a secret so far.

New profile photos starring the five team members were released on July 8 and 9 with the former in a white and denim theme, and the latter in a more trendy style.

