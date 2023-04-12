X:IN's Aria debuts with Keeping the Fire, becomes first Indian K-pop idol to perform on Inkigayo

Aria (originally Gauthami) has officially made her K-pop debut as a part of X:IN. She is now the second Indian to debut as a K-pop idol. The only Indian who accomplished the aforementioned feat before her was Sriya Lenka, a member of the K-pop group BLACKSWAN. X:IN’s debut track ‘Keeping The Fire’ has managed to garner over 100 thousand views within just 24 hours of its release. While Aria’s debut is undoubtedly a cherishable event for her homeland, it is also a great testament to the increasingly cosmopolitan nature of the Korean Entertainment industry.

Aria becomes the first Indian to perform on Inkigayo

Aria has now also become the first Indian to perform on the hit South Korean music program Inkigayo. Aria, along with fellow X:IN members, finally gave their first Inkigayo performance on April 9, 2023. Besides being the first Indian to the Inkigayo stage, Aria is also the first Indian K-pop idol with an official music video. Her performance as a part of X:IN was showered with praise from thousands of Indian fans. Snippets from her performance on Inkigayo are still being reshared by fans over different social media platforms.

Who is Aria, the first Indian K-pop artist to make her debut?

Aria is a K-pop artist who hails from the Southern part of India. Aria set foot in the world of Entertainment much before becoming a part of the Korean pop music industry. In India, Aria has been part of the Malayalam movie Melvilasom as a child actor. Aria entered the world of K-pop just last year when she joined GBK Entertainment. After briefly training with one of GBK Entertainment’s girl groups, Aria backed out for unknown reasons. Finally, last month, on March 8, Aria was introduced as a member of girl group X:IN.

Girl group X:IN made its official debut just yesterday on April 11 and Aria has since been making headlines for her remarkable feat. The group’s debut was marked with the release of its full-length album ‘Keeping The Fire’. Owing to her immaculate visuals, Aria is currently going viral amongst Korean and Chinese fans of K-pop.

