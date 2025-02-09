XO, Kitty 2's Shin Hojo credits BTS, BLACKPINK and Parasite for global Korean fame: 'K-pop is all over...'

Shin Hojo, who played the supporting role of Kitty's Korean cousin in XO, Kitty season 2, mentioned the global influence of K-pop groups like BTS, BLACKPINK and movies like Parasite. The actress credited them for the growing interest in Korean entertainment and Korean culture worldwide. She mentioned that while talking about her XO, Kitty experience in an interview, as per K-media.

She opened up about noticing the changes in how Asians, especially Koreans were perceived overseas as she stayed and worked there for years. She said, "In the past, Asians were seen as students who only study hard and are shy and obedient." However, with the appearance of South Korean celebrities on big global stages like the Oscars and Coachella, foreigners started seeing them in a different light.

As per her, "Since BTS appeared on American music shows, BLACKPINK performed at Coachella, and the movie Parasite swept the Academy Awards, perceptions (about Asians in general and Koreans in particular) have completely changed." She expressed happiness in the narrative "that used to monotonously portray Asians". Now their image is not restrictive and the narratives are free from cliché conceptions, as per the XO Kitty 2 actress.

Talking about South Korean music, she said "K-pop is popular all over the world." She also linked the success and popularity of K-pop, K-dramas and K-movies to the casting and Korean aspect of XO Kitty's plot. She said, "In the U.S., I often hear people say these days, producers are looking for actors with K-pop roots." She also talked about how the South Korean industry was ahead of that of the U.S. in terms of management.

Mentioning the COVID-19 pandemic era, she said, "Korea was able to continue filming projects little by little, but the US was completely shut down."

She also expressed her desire to become an actor like Kim Soo Hyun, who was active in both Hollywood and Korea. She also talked of her prospects in acting in both nations due to her speaking fluency in English and Hangul (Korean). Lastly, she mentioned her XO Kittu character Ji Won bringing an interesting side to her in the upcoming season and promised to showcase better acting in the future.