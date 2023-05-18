XO, Kitty Review: Anna Cathcart and Choi Min Young look adorable in To All the Boys spin-off

Name: XO, Kitty

Premiere date: 18 May 2023

Cast: Anna Cathcart, Choi Min Young, Anthony Keyvan, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee

Director: Jennifer Arnold, Jeff Chan, Pamela Romanowsky, Katina Medina Mora

Writer: Jenny Han, Siobhan Vivian, Alanna Bennett, Emily Kim, Sarah Choi, Hanna Stanbridge, Chris Martin, Jessica O'Toole, Sascha Rothchild

Genre: Rom-com

No. of Episodes: 10

Where to watch: Netflix

XO, Kitty Storyline

Katherine "Kitty" Song Covey is an American college-goer who wishes to surprise her long-distance boyfriend by moving to South Korea and enrolling in the same boarding school as him. Interestingly, it is also the same school that her mother once attended, with former classmates now working there. Much to her own surprise, Dae Heon Kim or “Dae” as she calls her boyfriend, already seems to be dating his father’s boss’ daughter, Yuri Han. Shocked to the core, she comes across his very handsome friends and decides to stay back to find out the truth, about her boyfriend and her mom.

Opinion on XO, Kitty

Jenny Han has always had a light touch to all her projects that have been released so far under the ‘To All the Boys’ franchise and we expected no different from this one. As it was the first Netflix series to be spun off from an original Netflix film, we anticipated the vibrance that ‘XO, Kitty’ manages to deliver. The star cast comprising Korean actor Choi Min Young, whose performance in ‘Twenty-Five, Twenty-One’, already piqued our interest and South Korea-born, Hong Kong-raised actor Sang Heon Lee’s enemies-to-lovers trope had us hooked, and Gia Kim’s secretive and boss-babe vibe locked us in.

K-pop fans better be prepared to note down all the fabulous tracks running in the background as the show takes you on a spin through the engaging story of Kitty who likes to update her ‘Song sisters’ with a sign-off ‘XO, Kitty’, thus giving the name to the show. The 10 episodes are light and lovely to watch, with you rooting for different pairings throughout. It’s definitely binge-watch-worthy and manages to run with its charm intact.

