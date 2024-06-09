EXO's Suho opens up to Zico on The Seasons about dedicating For You Now to SHINee's Jonghyun; 'We relied on each other'

EXO's Suho recently opened up about the heartfelt song he wrote for the late SHINee member Jonghyun, titled For You Now. During his guest appearance on the KBS2 music program The Seasons - Zico's Artist, Suho revealed that he wrote it while reflecting on his deep friendship with Jonghyun, a bond forged during their trainee days.

On June 7, KST, EXO member and solo artist Suho appeared on the KBS2 music program The Seasons - Zico's Artist, where he shared an emotional story about the song he wrote for SHINee's Jonghyun, titled For You Now.

During the episode, MC Zico congratulated Suho on successfully holding his first solo concert 12 years after his debut. Zico noted, "You even sang and danced to EXO songs all by yourself," to which Suho humorously responded, "They are fixing up the stage because I tore it up."

The conversation took a heartfelt turn when Zico asked Suho about For You Now, featuring Younha, a song that has resonated deeply with many fans. Suho revealed, "I wrote the song while thinking of a dear friend. I was very close to him as a trainee, and we relied on each other during tough times. He always encouraged me when I was feeling down."

He added, "Later, I also found comfort in his songs. I always felt that I owed this friend so much. So I wrote the lyrics thinking, 'It's your turn to hear comforting words from me.'"

Previously, Suho had confessed that the song was dedicated to SHINee's Jonghyun during his first solo concert, SU:HOME, last month, opening up about this heartfelt topic for the first time in front of his fans.

Watch the heartwarming video here;

More details about Suho’s latest activities

Kim Jun Myeon, better known as Suho, is the leader of EXO and an accomplished solo artist and actor. In 2024, Suho starred in MBN's Missing Crown Prince and recorded the soundtrack song Love You More Gradually. He also released his third EP, 1 to 3, on May 31, featuring double lead singles, including Cheese with Red Velvet’s Wendy.

