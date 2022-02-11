‘XX’ star Lee Jong Won joins BTOB’s Sungjae and DIA’s Chaeyeon in MBC’s new drama ‘Golden Spoon’

In 'The Golden Spoon', Lee Jong Won takes on the role of Hwang Tae Yong, a chaebol, who is the successor of the Doshin Group, the representative conglomerate of Korea. Hwang Tae Yong, who is an only child, suddenly gets caught up in an unpredictable situation one day and enters the life of the poor Lee Seung Cheon (Sungjae). Lee Jong Won densely depicts Hwang Tae Yong, who goes back and forth between the life of a rich brat and a poor person regardless of his will, and will make him reflect on what true happiness is in a society where the spoon class theory is prevalent.

When Seung Cheon gets his hands on a magical spoon that allows him to switch lives with his rich best friend, he thinks it’s a no-brainer. But life-altering decisions are always accompanied by a sense of doubt, and with only three chances to change his mind, Seung Cheon has to decide which of his two possible futures is worth keeping.

Lee Jong Won is a South Korean actor and model. He is known for his roles in dramas such as ‘My Unfamiliar Family’, ‘XX’ and ‘The Spies Who Loved Me’. He also worked on dramas like ‘Twenty Twenty’, ‘Hospital Playlist 2’ and ‘The School Nurse Files’. He also played an active role as the male protagonist in IU's 'Strawberry Moon' MV, and clearly imprints his presence on the public.

Lee Jong Won, who gives a fresh impact in every work with such a wide range of acting skills, recently announced the news of appearing as a lead in the new drama 'Bad Memory Eraser'. 'Bad Memory Eraser' is a work depicting a romance between a man whose life has been changed with a memory eraser and a woman who holds his destiny.

ALSO READ: Semantic Error Character Teaser: Watch Park Seo Ham and DONGKIZ’s Jaechan lock horns at every given moment

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the cast choice? Let us know in the comments below.