From Y2K styles to colours that will rule 2022, aespa alum Ningning is inspiring these 3 spring trends

aespa alum Ningning, vocalist and full-time fashion star of the band–The young star, 19, is years beyond her age when it comes to fashion. Her style is edgy yet feminine, powerful yet dainty and fierce yet subtle. At just 19-years-old, the China-native is already a trend-setter not just in the band or Korea, but also worldwide. As we look for inspiration in our Spring/Summer wardrobe now, we’re studying Ningning’s stellar style and trends that she loves. Hopefully, these tips will help us put our most stylish foot forward and refresh your wardrobe. Scroll down for some fashion trends inspired by the idol.

Bright hues: Bold, bright shades are one of the core trends for spring 2022, so get ready to inject your wardrobe with a dose of fun. Joy and optimism encapsulate every one of Ningning’s looks. With colours like vibrant green, orange and hot pink in rotation, we feel set for spring! And while we hate to pick favourites, but orange is the colour we’re backing above all others.

Basics: Beautiful, functional pieces are the foundational items in every wardrobe. It turns out that both designers and buyers are most interested than ever in focusing on cultivating a collection of elevated everyday essentials to wear now and years into the future. Our key buys are: Flat mules, relaxed suiting, slouchy khakis, tailored shirting, everyday bags.

Y2K: The influence of the aughts on Ningning’s recent style is undeniable. For her latest outings, Ningning’s took a more elevated turn with more refined takes on pieces that defined the 2000s. The idol’s top picks from the Y2K era are: tie tops, low-rise pants, micro mini skirts, cutouts, platforms heels.

