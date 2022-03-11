Yaksha: Ruthless Operations Trailer OUT: Sul Kyung Goo, Park Hae Soo, GOT7’s Jinyoung are unforgiving agents

A stellar bunch of action and thrill awaits at the hands of a special team of agents that take charge in Shenyang, China. Starring Sol Kyung Goo, Park Hae Soo, Yang Dong Geun, GOT7’s Jinyoung, Lee El, Song Jae Rim and more, the operation breaks out in full force.

Under the leadership of Kang In (Sol Kyung Goo) who is known as Yaksha, the special Black Ops team lands themselves under the scrutiny of their headquarters when a prosecutor joins them. Yaksha is the head of the Shenyang branch of the National Intelligence Service. Han Jihoon (Park Hae Soo) is a prosecutor from the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office and gets sent to the team after a demotion.

Their operations are questioned when the new member and the team leader lock horns, making people question the skills of the special team. They end up messing with a lot of spies in the Shenyang region. Their unforgiving and all-giving attitude has them doubting Han Jihoon’s presence.

The trailer shows the distrust of the special team on the newly entered guy who believes that there seems to be incorrect information running rampant. He is not well received and lands himself in trouble without anyone’s help. A fierce fight breaks out and he is entangled with the fear of him being the spy looming on the team’s head.

Watch the trailer for ‘Yaksha: Ruthless Operations’ below.

‘Yaksha: Ruthless Operations’ is set to release worldwide on April 8.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Here’s the March 2022 K-Pop comeback schedule featuring Red Velvet, Stray Kids, NCT Dream and more