Yang Yang: Why Love O2O, The King’s Avatar & You Are My Glory are his top 3 shows

Born on September 9, 1991, Yang Yang is a Chinese actor who has risen to the world of fame in recent years. Making a debut in 2010 with a role in ‘The Dream of Red Mansions’, he has been a formidable name in the acting industry for a long time now. Today, we take a look at 3 of his best portrayals that have captured the audience’s heart and mind equally.

Love O2O:

The defining era of Yang Yang began when he picked up the role of Xiao Nai against Zheng Shuang as Bei Weiwei in ‘Love O2O’. Playing the mighty character of Yixiao Naihe in the game ‘A Chinese Ghost Story’, he decides to marry Bei Weiwei’s character Luwei Weiwei. Their love story has become one of the most favored and adored Chinese dramas, finding international fame for Yang Yang.

The King’s Avatar:

The return of the eSports King, Yang Yang once again takes to the mechanical keyboard to display his acting prowess. Maybe it’s his jawline that can list countless in-game rules or his beautiful hands that can play all the necessary tactics, fans have found him to be quite the appropriate gamer. Though he takes up a brief twin role in the show, Yang Yang’s solo presence is enough to charm the viewers and players of game ‘Glory’. ‘The King’s Avatar’ is set to return for a second season soon.

You Are My Glory:

Not a continuation of the earlier series, though it might as well be, Yang Yang is once again a mastermind in this romance drama- an aerospace engineer Yu Tu. Dilraba Dilmurat plays the role of Qiao Jing Jing, a top celebrity. Yang Yang is once again linked with being a gaming expert in the show as he coaches none the wiser Qiao Jing Jing, who is his high school junior, with a crush on him. The story offers drama, excitement, and above all, deep-rooted cheesy romance.

