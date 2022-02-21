Yatri Kripya Dhyan De Trailer: Shaheer Sheikh starrer is an intriguing thriller that will keep you gripped

Shaheer Sheikh is one of the actors who is all about versatility. Be it the television, music videos or OTT, the Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor always has something new to offer to his fans. Keeping up with this trajectory, Shaheer is now making news for his upcoming short film Yatri Kripya Dhyan De with Shweta Basu Prasad. To note, the handsome hunk has been keeping his fans intrigued about the project with his social media posts. And now as per the recent update, the makers have finally unveiled the trailer of the short film.

The over one minute trailer gives a glimpse of the journey of two strangers whose paths cross on a silent road and it leads to some gripping twists and turns which will keep you hooked. The trailer begins with a young man driving home on a silent road through the hills and on his journey, he meets a girl who is also finding her way back home. And as they get to know about each other, it unfolds a series of some nail-biting events.

Check out the trailer of Yatri Kripya Dhyan De here:

To note, Yatri Kripya Dhyan De will mark Shaheer’s first collaboration with Shweta Basu Prasad and their chemistry will leave you wanting for more. Written & Directed by Abhinav Singh, the short film will be releasing on February 24 on Amazon miniTV. Meanwhile, Shaheer will also be seen collaborating with Nikki Tamboli for the first time in his upcoming project.