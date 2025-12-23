Year Ender 2025: Single Papa, The Ba***ds of Bollywood; Must-watch Hindi OTT shows before the New Year's

This year 2025 proved to be a refreshing one for Hindi OTT content, especially for viewers seeking comfort, humor, and relatable storytelling. While intense thrillers and dark dramas dominated headlines, several light-hearted series won hearts with their warmth, wit, and charm. From family chaos to quirky relationships, these shows offered laughter without losing emotional depth. Here’s a look at four must-watch feel-good Hindi OTT releases from 2025 that stood out for their engaging narratives and memorable performances.

Single Papa

Single Papa emerged as one of the most relatable and heartwarming series of the year. Starring Kunal Kemmu in the lead, the show follows a 30-year-old man-child who adopts a baby after his recent divorce and navigates single fatherhood. Balancing humour with emotional depth, the series captures the everyday struggles, awkward moments, and quiet joys of parenting. Kunal Kemmu’s charming performance adds warmth, making Single Papa an engaging and comforting watch.

The Ba****ds of Bollywood

A satirical take on the Hindi film industry, The Ba**ds of Bollywood delivers sharp humor while keeping its tone breezy. Featuring Lakshya Lalwani, Raghav Juyal, Bobby Deol, etc., the series playfully explores egos, ambition, and absurdity behind the scenes of showbiz. The witty writing and self-aware performances make it a fun watch, especially for viewers familiar with Bollywood’s quirks and contradictions.

Perfect Family

Perfect Family cleverly dismantles the idea of flawlessness within Indian households. Led by Neena Gupta, Gulshan Devaiah, and Manoj Pahwa, the show portrays a seemingly ideal family whose cracks slowly surface through everyday situations. With gentle humor and emotional honesty, the series resonates with audiences who see reflections of their own families on screen. Strong performances and relatable conflicts make it both entertaining and comforting.

Bakaiti

Bakaiti thrives on chaos, sibling rivalry, and middle-class family humor. Starring Sheeba Chaddha, Rajesh Tailang among others, the show captures everyday arguments, affection, and loud conversations that define Indian homes. Its slice-of-life storytelling, combined with sharp dialogue, makes it an easy and enjoyable binge. The performances feel natural, adding authenticity to the light-hearted narrative.

Together, these four OTT releases brought warmth and laughter to 2025’s streaming slate. By focusing on relatable characters and everyday emotions, Single Papa, The Ba**ds of Bollywood, Perfect Family, and Bakaiti reminded viewers that sometimes, simple stories leave the strongest impact.

