Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Review: Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi's gripping drama dragged for a logical end

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Cast: Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Anchal Singh, Saurabh Shukla, Brijendra Kala Creator: Sidharth Sengupta Streaming Platform: Netflix Stars: 3/5

Twisted love dramas more often than not make for gripping stories on the big or small screen. Netflix India's first original of the year is Sidharth Sengupta's Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein - a pulpy love thriller starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Anchal Singh in the leading role. The series spanning eight episodes is inspired from William Shakespeare's Othello on which several filmmakers have created riveting content like Vishal Bhardwaj's Omkara.

Taking a leaf from this, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is set in the fictitious town of Onkara ruled by Akheraj (Saurabh Shukla) whose daughter Purva (Anchal Singh) is one of the three pillars of this love story. While Vikrant (Tahir Raj Bhasin) is the crux of this story, Shikha (Shweta Singh Tripathi) forms the other half.

There is no better or worse half in Sidharth Sengupta's dog eat dog world as politics, one upmanship and revenge is the order of the day. From ruthlessly killing government servants to zero fear of the law, the Akheraj government and his family go to any length to get what they want.

A prime example of that is Purva who plays the crazy, obsessive lover with her eyes only on Vikrant. Sengupta begins the drama in a linear fashion as he introduces Vikrant's simple middle class family and on the other hand is the political rich family of Akheraj. Family dynamics play an important role in this love story as Vikrant's father serves Akheraj as his accountant and almost worships him as God.

Sengupta takes the story forward by introducing several twists and turns as Vikrant, the hapless and torn lover, fails to learn from his mistakes and keeps falling into Akheraj and Purva's traps. First half of Sengupta's drama is all things gripping as the story builds and the protagonist manages to overcome obstacles. However, things go south, as murder plans fail and political moves conveniently prove problematic.

Much like the show's filmy title, Yeh Kali Kali Ankhein is set in a town where the endless rivers and breezy soundtrack offer a breath of fresh air. The show's high points definitely include its impressive and talented cast who bring to life a world that is believable. Whereas, it's best writing lies in some of the dialogues by Vikrant's best friend Golden who offers comic relief, the filmy references and the authentic local language.

Senior actors Brijendra Kala and Saurabh Shukla as usual hit the bull's eye with their performance as Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi Singh and Anchal Singh make an impression. Actor Surya Sharma also plays a pivotal role and shines whenever he gets the chance.

Yeh Kali Kali Ankhein may seem promising as Sengupta establishes the dramatic world but it fizzles out halfway through. By the end, you may find yourself struggling to get through the last two episodes as the writers drag the climax to reach a logical end. However, the introduction of a new character and an underwhelming climax twist may offer a brief respite.

