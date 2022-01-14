Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein’s Tahir Raj Bhasin showers love on co-stars Shweta Tripathi, Anchal Singh; PICS

Tahir Raj Bhasin has been on a roll. Bhasin has had one release after the other in recent times, which has enabled him to showcase his range as an actor to the audience. From 83 and Ranjish Hi Sahi to Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein and Looop Lapeta, Tahir has had several interesting projects in his kitty, which are now releasing one after the other. Speaking of which, the actor’s love thriller Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein featuring him alongside Shweta Tripathi and Anchal Singh released on an OTT platform today, on the 14th of January. Amid this, Bhasin took to his social media space to shower love on his co-actors.

A few minutes back, Tahir Raj Bhasin took to his Instagram handle and shared a couple of pictures featuring him with his co-stars. Sharing the photographs, Tahir heaped praises on, and expressed gratitude to his leading ladies, Shweta and Anchal. Tahir’s caption read, “@battatawada thank you for being the best Shikha I could have wished for and sharing your light with me and this project, it was an absolute ‘blast’ creating scenes with you, you bundle of joy & positivity. @anchalsinghofficial may this be the start of big things for you, you bent over backwards for this part and now it’s time to unleash Purva and let them be blown away. @netflix_in @edge.storm @sidharth_sengupta”.



Coming to the series, Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein is helmed by director Sidharth Sengupta. Apart from Bhasin, Tripathi, and Singh, the series also features Saurabh Shukla, Brijendra Kala, and Anant Joshi.

