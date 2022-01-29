Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein's Tahir Raj Bhasin says Manoj Bajpai, Kay Kay Menon are his favourite OTT performers

Versatile actor Tahir Raj Bhasin’s career is on a huge high after he delivered a smashing performance in the recently released web series Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein. Tahir says he is humbled that people are pegging his performance to be amongst the best delivered by a leading man in a web series. He reveals that he is a ‘big binger’ of Indian content on OTT and his personal favourite performances have been from Manoj Bajpai for The Family Man and Kay Kay Menon for Special Ops.

Tahir says, “I was awestruck seeing the magnificent performances by Manoj Bajpai in The Family Man and Kay Kay Menon in Special Ops. They are two of my favourite actors to have ever graced the screen and if my show and performance is being rated as amongst the best performances by a leading man in an OTT web series, I feel deeply honoured and humbled.”

He adds, “As an actor, I’m constantly inspired by great work around me. I am a big binger of Indian and International shows and I’m always excited by outstanding acting performances that the digital space has to offer today. I’m also a big rooter for Indian content because we have produced amazing authentically Indian shows over the last couple of years.”

Tahir has had two back to back OTT releases in Ranjish Hi Sahi and Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein and these projects are amongst the highest rated content ever in the digital space in India.

The actor says, “I’m honoured that my shows are among the top rated shows of all time and my intent will be to pick and choose disruptive content that truly stands out , entertains the audience and enables me to showcase my talent as an actor who can perform any role.”

