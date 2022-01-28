Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein to Human: 5 thrillers with twisted female characters to watch on OTT this weekend

Another weekend is here and it’s the perfect time to take a break from the stressful week, unwind, and get ready for the new one. And what can be a better time than this to catch a few exciting and unnerving thrillers on OTT platforms. If you like thrillers as much as we do, we have got an interesting list made up of web shows and films, both old and new, that you could watch this weekend. And while we are at it, we zeroed this list down to include such thrillers which feature a grey or twisted female character in its center.

So, what’s the wait? Dive in!

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (Netflix)

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi Sharma and Anchal Singh, released on Netflix recently, and has been a hit among most viewers. The 8-episode series follows the lives of Vikrant (Tahir), his ladylove Shikha (Shweta), and Purva (Anchal). It’s interesting to watch how Purva goes to different lengths and adopts several tactics to be with Vikrant, who clearly, does not want the same.

Human (Disney+ Hotstar)

Human stars Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, Ram Kapoor, and Seema Biswas in the leads. This medical thriller touches upon some sensitive and dark issues of the pharma, corporate world and medical scams. Shah plays an ambitious and headstrong Doctor Gauri Nath is who goes for everything she wants, even if it requires her to run illegal tests on people with lethal side-effects. Despite it all, she has a purpose she believes in.

AndhaDhun (Netflix)

Tabu as the alluring Simi Sinha leaves an impact in the world of AndhaDhun. The cold-blooded Simi who murders more than one person, has more layers to her than just being plain evil. Tabu, like always, is a delight to watch on screen, but it’s her twisted ways to keep her truth from coming out, which make her equal parts funny and scary in the film.

Family Man 2 (Amazon Prime Video)

Family Man 2 starring Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in pivotal roles was a bigger hit among viewers than the first season. Samantha aced her performance as Raji, an extremist rebel from Tamil Nadu, making her a revelation of sorts among the Hindi-show-viewers of the country. But, then again, Raji also offers an insight into the life experiences, beliefs, and vulnerabilities, that go behind the making of such a character.

Badla (Netflix)

The Hindi remake of the 2016 Spanish film The Invisible Guest, Badla features Taapsee Pannu, Amitabh Bachchan, Amrita Singh in pivotal roles. Taapsee essays the role of a successful entrepreneur named Naina Sethi, who is the prime accused of the murder of her secret lover Ajay. She hires renowned lawyer Badal Gupta (Bachchan) to represent her in court, but as she narrates her story to him, we realize that there’s more than what meets the eye.

