Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Twitter Review: Here’s what netizens think of Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi’s show

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein has been in the headlines since the past couple of days, and the show has created quite the stir on social media. This pulpy love thriller starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, and Anchal Singh released on an OTT platform yesterday, on the 14th of January. It has been hardly a day since its premiere, but netizens are already out with their opinions and verdicts on this love triangle. Are you planning to binge-watch this series on the weekend? Well, check out what viewers have to say about the show.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein has received mixed reactions from viewers. While many seem to like it, others, not so much. Take these two tweets for instance. One user wrote, “#YehKaaliKaaliAnkhein is a must watch. Engrossing- I watched the 8 episode Season in one go!@battatawada great as usual and shows yet another facet @TahirRajBhasinis intense and carries the series on his shoulder @iam_anchalsingh as Purva as brat enchantress- great performance”. However, another viewer tweeted, “Ordinary show stretched for 8 episodes. #YehKaaliKaaliAnkhein A talent like Shweta Tripathi is wasted . She is just running”.

Take a look:

Coming to the series, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein is helmed by director Sidharth Sengupta. Apart from Bhasin, Tripathi, and Singh, the series also features Saurabh Shukla, Brijendra Kala, and Anant Joshi. The show follows the love triangle between Vikrant (Tahir), Shikha (Shweta), and Purva (Anchal). While Vikrant and Shikha love each other and want to be together, a politician’s daughter, Purva, falls for Vikrant and goes to extreme lengths to get him. What does fate hold for the three of them? Watch the 8-episode series on Netflix to find out.

ALSO READ: Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein Review: Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi's gripping drama dragged for a logical end