Yellow was written for BTS? Coldplay’s Chris Martin JOKES about song & highlights his friendship with septet

The world has turned yellow, pun intended, ever since BTS and Coldplay joined forces. On January 15, local time, Coldplay headed to iHeartRadio ALTer Ego, a one-night only show celebrating Alternative Rock. They were joined by the likes of All Time Low, Imagine Dragons, Kings of Leon, Måneskin, twenty one pilots and Willow for the event.

Coldplay’s tracklist for their set included their popular songs ‘Higher Power’, ‘Clocks’, ‘Fix You’, ‘Viva la Vida’, ‘Human Heart’, ‘People of The Pride’, ‘Yellow’, ‘My Universe’ and ‘A Sky Full of Stars’. When it came to singing their utterly celebrated track ‘Yellow’, lead singer Chris Martin gave a slight funny nod to the South Korean boy group and joked about the origin of the track.

“This was written for BTS twenty years before they formed, but they turned it down.”

Interestingly, ‘Yellow’ was released in 2000, and is said to have been written a few years before that. Meanwhile, BTS made their debut in 2013. Coldplay is known to joke about their age and how their own debut was so long ago as compared to the septet’s. This further fortifies the friendship that has come to fruition between the two supergroups after they collabed for Coldplay’s track ‘My Universe’. Chris Martin has also made multiple shoutouts to BTS while performing the collaboration track.

We hope to see more of this adorable friendship!

