YENA announces first-ever comeback; Joins August lineup

YENA is officially coming back! At midnight KST on July 17 (July 16 at 8:30 pm IST), YENA dropped a teaser announcing her comeback. The image takes the form of a pink mobile phone, along with the words ‘Coming Soon’ and ‘2022.08.03 6 pm KST’. Check out the teaser, below:

After this announcement, YENA dropped a logo motion teaser at midnight KST on July 18 (July 17 at 8:30 pm IST). The adorable teaser takes on the form of a heart transitioning into the logo for the upcoming release. Check out the video, below:

Following this, with album details being dropped, it was revealed that YENA will be releasing her second mini album ‘SMARTPHONE’ on August 3 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). As YENA debuted as a soloist on January 17 with her first mini album ‘SMiLEY’, her upcoming release marks her first ever comeback, and her first music release in about 7 months.

With her debut, YENA became the third former IZ*ONE member to debut as a soloist, following Kwon Eun Bi and Jo Yu Ri. During the online showcase for ‘SMiLEY’, YENA had talked about how her fellow IZ*ONE members congratulated her on her debut as a soloist, and cheered her on in their group chat.

YENA’s debut mini album contained a total of five tracks: ‘Before Anyone Else’, Lxxk 2 U’, ‘PRETTY BOYS’, ‘VACAY’, and the title track, ‘SMILEY (feat. BIBI)’. Following its release, ‘SMiLEY’ debuted at number 9 on the worldwide iTunes album chart, and at number 103 on the European iTunes album chart.

Stay tuned for more updates about YENA’s return!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: aespa makes an impressive debut on Billboard charts with ‘Girls’; Find out

