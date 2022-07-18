YENA announces first-ever comeback; Joins August lineup

YENA made her official debut as a soloist in January with ‘SMiLEY’.

by Akanksha Kacker   |  Published on Jul 18, 2022 07:49 PM IST  |  2.9K
YENA
YENA's concept photo : courtesy of Yuehua Entertainment
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

YENA is officially coming back! At midnight KST on July 17 (July 16 at 8:30 pm IST), YENA dropped a teaser announcing her comeback. The image takes the form of a pink mobile phone, along with the words ‘Coming Soon’ and ‘2022.08.03 6 pm KST’. Check out the teaser, below: 

After this announcement, YENA dropped a logo motion teaser at midnight KST on July 18 (July 17 at 8:30 pm IST). The adorable teaser takes on the form of a heart transitioning into the logo for the upcoming release. Check out the video, below:

Following this, with album details being dropped, it was revealed that YENA will be releasing her second mini album ‘SMARTPHONE’ on August 3 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). As YENA debuted as a soloist on January 17 with her first mini album ‘SMiLEY’, her upcoming release marks her first ever comeback, and her first music release in about 7 months.

With her debut, YENA became the third former IZ*ONE member to debut as a soloist, following Kwon Eun Bi and Jo Yu Ri. During the online showcase for ‘SMiLEY’, YENA had talked about how her fellow IZ*ONE members congratulated her on her debut as a soloist, and cheered her on in their group chat. 

YENA’s debut mini album contained a total of five tracks: ‘Before Anyone Else’, Lxxk 2 U’, ‘PRETTY BOYS’, ‘VACAY’, and the title track, ‘SMILEY (feat. BIBI)’. Following its release, ‘SMiLEY’ debuted at number 9 on the worldwide iTunes album chart, and at number 103 on the European iTunes album chart.

Stay tuned for more updates about YENA’s return!
Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join. 
ALSO READ: aespa makes an impressive debut on Billboard charts with ‘Girls’; Find out
 

Remove Ad X
Remove Ad X
Advertisement

For latest Bollywood news , Telugu news, entertainment exclusive, gossip and movie reviews follow Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel with all social platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.
Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!