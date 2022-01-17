YENA is the banisher of all sadness in solo debut music video for ‘SMILEY’

The long wait is finally over! After a packed countdown leading up to her official debut as a soloist, YENA’s first mini album, ‘SMiLEY’ dropped on January 17 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). The former IZ*ONE member had been keeping us excited for her first steps into the music world as a soloist, and it was well worth the wait.

The title song, ‘SMILEY (feat. BIBI)’, is a fun, up-tempo track that is certain to make you bop your head in time to the beat. The lyrics are brimming with positivity, and declare YENA’s confidence in making one forget their “pain, sadness, and loneliness”. The music video shows YENA as a superhero, ‘SMILEY YENA’, who is on a mission to bring smiles to the faces of the patrons and staff of a diner. What she doesn’t know, is that trouble is brewing in the form of singer-songwriter BIBI who plays the villain and shows up to antagonise all those present in the diner.

Watch the bubbly music video for ‘SMILEY’ that heralds the new superhero on the scene, below:

YENA's debut EP ‘SMiLEY’ contains a total of 5 tracks - ‘Before Anyone Else’, Lxxk 2 U’, ‘PRETTY BOYS’, ‘VACAY’, and the title track, ‘SMILEY (feat. BIBI)’. With the exception of ‘VACAY’, YENA has her name in the credits for four out of the five tracks.

At her online showcase for the release of her first mini album, ‘SMiLEY’, YENA shared that she was very nervous about her solo debut stage, though she had thought she wouldn’t be. YENA also talked about how her fellow former IZ*ONE members cheered her on in their shared group chat, and congratulated her on her debut as a soloist.

YENA is the third former IZ*ONE member to debut as a soloist, following Kwon Eun Bi and Jo Yu Ri. Other former IZ*ONE members Jang Wonyoung and Ahn Yujin have debuted as part of a new girl group, IVE.

The magnificent celebration of K-world culminates with The HallyuTalk Awards, watch here.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ASTRO’s ‘JinJin&Rocky’ show ways to wind down in the funny and chaotic MV for ‘Just Breathe’