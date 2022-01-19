YENA’s ‘SMiLEY’ debuts on the worldwide iTunes albums chart at THIS rank

YENA is making waves with her debut as a soloist! On January 17, the former IZ*ONE member debuted with her first mini album, ‘SMiLEY’, with the title track ‘SMILEY (feat. BIBI)’. By the very next afternoon (KST), the music video topped YouTube’s trending music video chart, following a sharp rise in popularity on the morning of January 18 (KST). At the time of publishing, the music video has crossed over 6.6 million views on the platform.

Not just the music video, but the album itself is performing extremely well on the charts! ‘SMiLEY’ debuted at number 9 on the worldwide iTunes album chart, and at number 103 on the European iTunes album chart. Currently, YENA’s debut mini album has also topped the iTunes albums charts in Hong Kong and Thailand, and has peaked inside the Top 10 on iTunes charts of various countries including Thailand, Singapore, Turkey, Japan, and Australia.

Additionally, the title track ‘SMILEY (feat. BIBI), has reached a new peak of 70 on the worldwide iTunes song chart, climbing up 9 ranks. Including the title track, YENA's debut EP ‘SMiLEY’ contains a total of 5 songs: ‘Before Anyone Else’, Lxxk 2 U’, ‘PRETTY BOYS’, ‘VACAY’, and of course, ‘SMILEY (feat. BIBI)’. With the exception of ‘VACAY’, YENA shares credits for four out of the five tracks. At the time of release, all five tracks made it to the real-time music chart on Bugs, and as of the afternoon of January 18 (KST), the title track ‘SMILEY’ was still maintaining its position on the chart at rank 2.

Congratulations to YENA!

