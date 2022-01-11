YENA is a superhero in a new music video teaser for upcoming solo debut with ‘SMiLEY’

YENA’s solo debut countdown is in full swing! On January 10, Yuehua Entertainment dropped a teaser for the music video of YENA’s upcoming song ‘SMILEY’, the title track from her first solo mini album. The “drama” version teaser shows the ever-cheerful singer playing a superhero, ‘SMILEY YENA’, who has the ability to make people smile.

The teaser starts off with a news report playing on TV, reporting the appearance of a new superhero on the scene. The video combines dramatic imagery with juxtaposing cute graphics. Watch ‘SMILEY YENA’ come to the rescue in the music video teaser for ‘SMILEY’, below:

Additionally, on January 11, YENA unveiled a visual film for her upcoming solo debut. In this latest update, YENA can be seen walking alone through a snowstorm, followed by an upbeat tune that plays alongside clips from what appears to be the photoshoot for her previously released concept photos for ‘SMiLEY’. Watch the visual film, below:

According to the timetable released earlier for YENA’s upcoming solo debut, we can expect a second teaser for the music video later today, as well as a lyric poster on January 12.

YENA made her debut in 2018 as a member of the project girl group IZ*ONE, formed through Mnet’s reality survival show, ‘Produce 48’. Following former IZ*ONE members Kwon Eun Bi and Jo Yu Ri, YENA will be the third member of the group to debut as a soloist.

Her first mini album, ‘SMiLEY’, releases on January 17 at 6 pm KST (2:30 pm IST). Stay tuned for more updates!