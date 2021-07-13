Yeo Jin Goo and Moon Ga Young are reportedly in talks to join tvN's new fantasy romance drama titled, Link

We might see Yeo Jin Goo and Moon Ga Young in a new project soon. Read the details below.

New K-dramas with brand new pairings, just how we like it! Earlier today, Sports Chosun reported that Yeo Jin Goo and Moon Ga Young are in talks to join tvN's upcoming mystery, fantasy-romance drama, Link. In response to the report, a source from the actor’s agency confirmed that he is positively reviewing the offer. Moon Ga Young received a casting offer to play the female lead back in January and hasn't signed on the dotted line yet.

Link can be described as an interesting blend of fantasy, mystery, romance and melodrama. It follows the story of a man who suddenly begins to feel all the emotions experienced by a certain woman. The drama will follow their journey together as they experience joy, sorrow and pain together. Yeo Jin Goo has been offered the role of Eun Gye Hoon, sous-chef of a restaurant he set up in the town where his twin sister went missing 20 years ago. One day, out of the blue he begins to experience strange emotions and it turns out that they are the emotions of a woman named Noh Da Hyun.

Should Yeo Jin Goo and Moon Ga Young accept tvN's Link, they will be playing Eun Gye Hoon and Noh Da Hyun respectively. Link is penned by Kwon Ki Young, who previously wrote 'Hello Monster (I Remember You)' and 'Suspicious Partner,' and directed by Noh Sang Hoon, who also worked on 'Hello Monster (I Remember You)'. It is scheduled to air via tvN in 2022.

