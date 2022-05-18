Yeo Jin Goo and Moon Ga Young are surrounded by suspicious individuals in new poster for ‘Link’

A group poster for tvN's 'Link' starring Yeo Jin Goo and Moon Ga Young has been released. In the poster released on May 18th, the people of Jihwa Dong, Na Chun Ok (Ye Su Jung) and Hong Bok Hee (Kim Ji Young), looking at Eun Gye Hoon and Noh Da Hyun, who are having a meal together at 'Chunok Jeongol', a restaurant in Jihwa Dong. Jiwon Tak (Song Deok Ho), and Hwang Min Jo (Lee Bom Sori) are included.

Eun Gye Hoon and Noh Da Hyun are having a meal together, but they feel a very different atmosphere from their surroundings. On the left, Hong Bok Hee, the owner of 'Chunok Hotpot' and No Da Hyun's mother, is looking at the two of them with her eyes full of suspicion. Next to her was Na Chun Ok, No Da Hyun's maternal grandmother. A large ladle held in her hand gives tension as if preparing for a certain situation.

On the other side, the faces of Jihwa Dong Police Officer Jiwon Tak and Police Officer Hwang Min Jo are also engraved with questions. Interest is drawn to the plot of the first broadcast to see what the fact that Eun Gye Hoon and No Da Hyun are together means for the residents of Jihwa Dong.

‘Link’ begins 20 years prior when Eun Gye Hoon’s twin sister went missing. He is now an adult and works as a chef. Eun Gye Hoon decides to open a restaurant where his twin sister disappeared. One day, he suddenly shares No Da Hyun's emotions like joy, sorrow, and pain. Meanwhile, No Da Hyun is a woman without any luck in her life. She has especially bad luck with men.

The first episode of 'Link' will be on June 6th at 10:30 PM KST (7 PM IST).

