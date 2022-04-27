Yeo Jin Goo and Moon Ga Young pose in the latest teaser poster for tvN’s upcoming drama ‘Link’

The second poster foreshadowing the special relationship between Yeo Jin Goo and Moon Ga Young in 'Link' has been released. In the second poster released, forks are sharply set on top of scarlet spaghetti noodles, and Eun Gye Hoon (Yeo Jin Goo) and Noh Da Hyun (Moon Ga Young) are looking at each other with curious eyes on either side. The huge fork is like a huge fate that lies in front of the two of them, giving them a strange overwhelming feeling.

In particular, the spaghetti noodles wrapped around the sharp fork softly connect Eun Gye Hoon and No Da Hyun, like a red thread that symbolizes a relationship. The copy phrase 'the moment when his and her emotions are connected' is added, drawing attention to the inseparable and intriguing relationship by depicting the wonderful link of 'emotion sharing' as well as the relationship.

It makes me wonder what kind of fate the two men and women will face when they start the very secret and private 'emotion sharing'. In addition to the romantic chemistry that Yeo Jin Goo (Eun Gye Hoon) and Moon Ga Young (No Da Hyun) will show, the first broadcast of 'Link' is eagerly awaited, which will be released on June 6.

‘Link’ begins 20 years ago when Eun Gye Hoon’s twin sister went missing. He is now an adult and works as a chef. Eun Gye Hoon decides to open a restaurant where his twin sister disappeared. One day, he suddenly shares No Da Hyun's emotions like joy, sorrow, and pain. Meanwhile, No Da Hyun is a woman without any luck in her life. She has especially bad luck with men.

