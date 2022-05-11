Yeo Jin Goo and Moon Ga Young resemble ‘Lady and the Tramp’ in latest poster for tvN’s new drama ‘Link’

On May 11, tvN released a super close-up eye contact poster filled with excitement of Yeo Jin Goo and Moon Ga Young. The released poster shows Eun Gye Hoon (Yeo Jin Goo) and Noh Da Hyun (Moon Ga Young) staring at each other with a piece of pasta in their mouths together as if they were a well-matched couple. One can feel the romantic tension between them.

In addition, elements hidden in every corner, including Eun Gye Hoon, who is holding Noh Da Hyun's hand, and the sharp, reddish blade of the knife, arouse curiosity and arouse interesting imagination. Previously, 'Link' has portrayed the relationship between Eun Gye Hoon and Noh Da Hyun, who will form a special link of 'emotion sharing' through the first and second posters.

Next, in this third poster, the romantic moment between the two is revealed in earnest, and the fate of Eun Gye Hoon and Noh Da Hyun, which will unfold in a breathtaking and dizzying manner, like a situation connected with a single pasta noodle, is raising exciting curiosity.

‘Link’ is a fantasy romance drama in which a man feels all kinds of emotions of an unfamiliar woman. Yeo Jin Goo and Moon Ga Young will play the roles of Eun Gye Hoon, a chef at Jihwa Restaurant, and Noh Da Hyun, an apprentice, in a restaurant that feels the emotions of others, respectively.

'Link' will premiere on June 6th at 10:30 PM KST (7:00 PM IST).

ALSO READ: Will ‘Extraordinary You’ star Lee Jae Wook go on a date with you?

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the poster? Let us know in the comments below.