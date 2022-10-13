Yeo Jin Goo, Cho Yi Hyun, Kim Hye Yoon and Na In Woo star in the youthful posters for ‘Ditto’

Ditto: On October 13th, distributor CJ CGV Co., Ltd. released five character posters featuring the charms of Yeo Jin Goo, Cho Yi Hyun, Kim Hye Yoon, Na In Woo, and Bae In Hyuk. 'Ditto' is a youth romance that depicts the story of Yong from 1999 and Mu Nee from 2022 accidentally communicating through an old radio.

Yeo Jin Goo as Yong: The released character poster catches the eye by capturing the exciting expressions and refreshing atmosphere of the five characters who show off their refreshing chemistry. First of all, Yong (Yeo Jin Goo), a college student in the Class of 1999 who dreams of love, stimulates the audience's curiosity about the fateful relationship that will come to him with his sweet eyes combined with words of 'I think I met a fateful person'.

Cho Yi Hyun as Mu Nee: Mu Nee (Cho Yi Hyun), a college student in the Class of 2022, who communicates with the dragon by chance, is different from the refreshing image, but there are people who like it with line of 'I am enforcing the law not to fall for that person', but I have a hard time approaching him. As it is, it raises expectations for a fresh youthful romance.

Kim Hye Yoon as Hansol and Na In Woo as Young Ji Yong’s first love, Hansol (Kim Hye Yoon), who has a lovely smile on the line of 'It's good,' captures the hearts of prospective audiences with her candid and bold charm. Young Ji (Na In Woo), who has been Mu Nee’s boyfriend for 7 years, shows a deep look with a fluttering line that reads, 'I've crossed the line, but it's okay because it's you', raising questions about how their relationship will develop.