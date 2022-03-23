Yeo Jin Goo & Jeon So Min test positive for COVID-19

Yeo Jin Goo and Jeon So Min have tested positive for COVID-19. On March 22, Yeo Jin Goo’s agency, Janus Entertainment, shared that the actor is awaiting PCR test results, and on March 23, it was shared that Yeo Jin Goo has received a positive diagnosis.

According to the agency, Yeo Jin Goo has previously received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and is not experiencing any major issues other than mild cold symptoms. Additionally, the actor has currently suspended all activities. Yeo Jin Goo is in self-quarantine and taking care of his health in accordance with the guidelines of healthcare authorities. Following the period of self-quarantine, he will be resuming his activities, including those for the drama ‘Link : Eat and Love to Kill’ (literal translation).

Meanwhile, on March 22, actress Jeon So Min’s agency, King Kong by Starship also announced news of her health. In a statement, the agency shared news of Jeon So Min’s positive diagnosis for the virus, also sharing that she will be released from quarantine on March 24. The actress will resume filming for the upcoming JTBC drama ‘Cleaning Up’, which also stars Na In Woo, Yum Jung Ah, Lee Moo Saeng, and Kim Jae Hwa, and is the Korean remake of the British series of the same name.

Further, the agency also shared that Jeon So Min’s COVID-19 diagnosis will not affect her filming schedule for SBS’ ‘Running Man’.

Wishing good health and a speedy recovery to both, Yeo Jin Goo and Jeon So Min.

