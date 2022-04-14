Yeo Jin Goo, Kim Hye Yoon, Na In Woo, Cho Yi Hyun & Bae In Hyuk to star in a remake of 2000s film ‘Ditto’?

The movie 'Sympathy' is a story about love and friendship that takes place in an era in which a man and woman communicate through radio by chance. The emotional melodrama 'Sympathy' is a completely new remake for the first time in 22 years. The filming of the remake will begin once the casting is completely confirmed.

First, Yeo Jin Goo took on the role of Yong Yong, a student who’s studying to be a mechanical engineer in 1995. Yeo Jin Goo, who has established himself as one of the top 20 box office-guaranteed actors in the dramas 'Hotel del Luna' and 'Beyond Evil', will show the emotional melodrama of his deep eyes.

Rising star Cho Yi Hyun was selected for the role of Sociology Department head in 2021, which is completely different from her cold and calculative role in ‘All of Us Are Dead’. In the role of Yong Yong's first love, Hansol, Kim Hye Yoon, who was the protagonist of dramas such as 'Sky Castle' and 'Secret Royal Inspector Joy', will show an unforgettable charm.

Na In Woo has been cast in the role of Young Ji, a friendly person and Hansol’s close friend, and is expected to radiate a different charm from his appearance in the entertainment show '1 Night 2 Days Season 4' following the drama 'River where the Moon Rises'. Lastly, Bae In Hyuk, who has been cast as the lead in the upcoming SBS drama 'Why Oh Soo Jae', will join the role of Eun Seong, a close friend of Yong Yong.

The next-generation actors who have recently become the mainstream of Korean content such as TV, movies, entertainment, and OTT, including Yeo Jin Goo, Jo Yi-hyeon, Kim Hye Yoon, Na In Woo, and Bae In Hyuk, join, raising expectations. Director Seo Eun Young, who is in charge of directing, won the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival for the movie 'Confession' and was invited to the new director competition section at the Warsaw International Film Festival.

