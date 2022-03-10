Yeo Jin Goo to make an appearance in a Korean-Singapore production film ‘Ajumma’

According to many media reports on March 10, Yeo Jin Goo plans to add strength by making a special appearance in the movie 'Ajumma' (directors Shuming Hee, Chris Ong). 'Ajumma' is a work that tells the story of three people with family needs in Korea and Singapore. It is expected that Hong Hwi Fang, a famous middle-ranked actor in Singapore, and Korean actors will work together.

Yeo Jin Goo is expected to make an impressive performance as a special appearance in this work. Recently, global interest in Korean films has been growing, and from 'Minari' to 'The Vanishing: An Unsolved Case', which is about to be released, the number of joint films made by Korean actors, foreign directors, and stars is gradually increasing.

There is a lot of interest in what kind of synergy the global meeting of 'Ajumma' will create. Meanwhile, Yeo Jin Goo will appear in tvN's new drama 'Link: Eat, Love, Kill', which is scheduled to air in the first half of this year.

Yeo Jin Goo began his career as a child actor, debuting in the film Sad Movie (2005). Nicknamed ‘Nation's Little Brother’, he went on to play the younger characters of the lead roles in movies and television dramas such as in ‘A Frozen Flower’ (2008), ‘Giant’ (2010), ‘Moon Embracing the Sun’ (2012), and ‘Missing You’ (2012). He is known for playing the title character in the action thriller ‘Hwayi: A Monster Boy’ (2013), for which he won Best New Actor at the Blue Dragon Film Awards.

Since then, he has taken on lead roles in the films ‘Shoot Me in the Heart’ (2015), ‘The Long Way Home’ (2015), and ‘Warriors of the Dawn’ (2017). He has also starred in the dramas ‘Orange Marmalade’ (2015), ‘The Royal Gambler’ (2016), ‘Circle’ (2017), ‘Reunited Worlds’ (2017), ‘The Crowned Clown’ (2019), ‘My Absolute Boyfriend’ (2019), ‘Hotel del Luna’ (2019), and ‘Beyond Evil’ (2021).

