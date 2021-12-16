Yeo Jin Goo & Moon Ga Young CONFIRMED as leads for tvN’s upcoming suspense romance

The latest pair in town has been announced! Yeo Jin Goo and Moon Ga Young will be joining forces for tvN’s mystery romance series. Titled 'Link: Eat and Love to Kill' (literal translation), it is about a boy who suddenly one day starts feeling the emotions that a girl goes through and the lives of two young people get entangled.

Yeo Jin Goo will play the role of Eun Gye Hoon as someone who works as a sous-chef and excels in cooking. He is handsome and has a lovable voice. Eun Gye Hoon’s life takes a turn when one day he randomly starts laughing and crying, realising that these are someone else’s emotions.

Moon Ga Young will act as Noh Da Hyun who is hunting for a job. She has a happy-go-lucky attitude even though life treats her unfairly. People around her often bad-mouth her but she believes that fortune awaits her. After an incident, she crosses paths with Eun Gye Hoon, which brings a sweeping change in her life.

The name of the drama comes from the linkage of the 2 characters’ emotions as remarked by the production team, “'Link: Eat and Love to Kill' will be a unique romance drama created by two characters whose emotions are linked. It is reassuring to work with Yeo Jin Goo and Moon Ga Young, two actors who have solid acting skills. Please give lots of interest and affection to it in the future.”

'Link: Eat and Love to Kill' is set to premiere in the first half of 2022.

Join 'The celebration of K-world' with 'The HallyuTalk Awards'. Make your favourites win in the fiercest Hallyu battle here.

ALSO READ: Here are some enthralling K Dramas to watch in December 2021 featuring ‘Snowdrop’, ‘The Silent Sea’ and more