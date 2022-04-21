Yeo Jin Goo & Moon Ga Young’s romance has a dark secret looming over in the first posters for ‘Link’

In the first poster for tvN’s ‘Link’ released on April 21st, chef Eun Gye Hoon (Yeo Jin Goo) and trainee Noh Da Hyun (Moon Ga Young) stood side by side in the kitchen of the restaurant 'Jihwa Restaurant' in the warm sunlight. ‘Link’ will be releasing the first episode on June 6.

In particular, the hands trying to overlap each other and the eyes looking at each other with smiles evoke emotions in the viewers and expect a special sympathy between the two people who can communicate without saying anything. The poster also shows a bloodied hand that came out of a freezer, giving us an idea of a deeper and darker theme that will be shown in the drama.

In this regard, Eun Gye Hoon, who feels Noh Da Hyun's joys and sorrows, and Eun Gye Hoon, who understands her heart well, keeps us curious about how Noh Da Hyun will develop emotions and a fantasy romance that shares emotions.

Previously, through the teaser videos, 'Link' showed Eun Gye Hoon's suspicious appearance, in which Noh Da Hyun cries when he cries and bursts into laughter when he laughs, implying that a link phenomenon is taking place between the two people, which connects the emotions of others. As a result, we look forward to the first broadcast of what kind of fate lies in front of the two men and women who will be deeply immersed in each other's daily lives.

ALSO READ: Lee Byung Hun & Shin Min Ah pose in the new posters for popular tvN drama ‘Our Blues’

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the posters? Let us know in the comments below.