Yeo Jin Goo, Sunmi, Tiffany and more answer queries surrounding ‘Girls Planet 999’

A press conference was held on August 5 for ‘Girls Planet 999’, Mnet’s new survival program starring female contestants from not only Korea but also China and Japan, who are willing to give their best to debut in an idol group despite all linguistic and cultural barriers. The show will be hosted by the famous actor Yeo Jin Goo as the potential K-pop stars will be guided by K-pop Masters Sunmi and Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany.

The show witnessed a decline in viewers’ trust due to controversies about manipulations of previous survival shows. However, the production team answered all questions about the authenticity of the show and ensured transparency.

Chief Producer Yoon Shin Hye informed the media that the purpose behind creating another audition show was to give a platform to talented and passionate individuals to pursue their dream despite the difficult circumstances.

She also confirmed that results will be decided completely on the basis of global voting inclusive of Korea and some other regions. According to her, the team is doing its best to achieve fairness.