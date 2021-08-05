Yeo Jin Goo, Sunmi, Tiffany and more answer queries surrounding ‘Girls Planet 999’
A press conference was held on August 5 for ‘Girls Planet 999’, Mnet’s new survival program starring female contestants from not only Korea but also China and Japan, who are willing to give their best to debut in an idol group despite all linguistic and cultural barriers. The show will be hosted by the famous actor Yeo Jin Goo as the potential K-pop stars will be guided by K-pop Masters Sunmi and Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany.
The show witnessed a decline in viewers’ trust due to controversies about manipulations of previous survival shows. However, the production team answered all questions about the authenticity of the show and ensured transparency.
Chief Producer Yoon Shin Hye informed the media that the purpose behind creating another audition show was to give a platform to talented and passionate individuals to pursue their dream despite the difficult circumstances.
She also confirmed that results will be decided completely on the basis of global voting inclusive of Korea and some other regions. According to her, the team is doing its best to achieve fairness.
Questions regarding screen time were answered by the Producing Director Kim Shin Young as he said that the screen time is obviously bound to vary, however, the team doesn’t intend to devote the screen time to any specific participant.
Actor Yeo Jin Goo shared his thoughts about the show and said that as someone who is constantly evaluated in front of so many people, he will be able to give realistic advice to the participants and sympathise with them.
Tiffany was asked if she would like to give advice to the participants to which she thoughtfully suggested that the competitors should always remember the difference between mistakes and failures. The singer requested them to learn from any mistakes and not be afraid of making them.
Sunmi agreed with Tiffany and added by emphasising the importance of staying humble and requested the participants to grow up with the right mindset and values.
