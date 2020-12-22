Yeo Jin Goo thanks Hotel del Luna co star IU aka 'boss' for sending snack & coffee truck to the set of Monster

Yeo Jin-goo, who is currently shooting for the upcoming drama Monster, was treated on the set with red bean buns and coffee courtesy of a customised snack and coffee truck gifted by his Hotel del Luna co-star and close friend IU.

After impressing fans with his deep voice and surprise 'physical' cameo in Start-Up, Yeo Jin-goo is busy shooting for his next drama Monster. For the unversed, the JTBC drama, which also stars Shin Ha-kyun, is based on two men who are willing to break the rules and especially the law when it comes to pursuing a serial killer. Jin-goo was in for a treat recently on Monster set, courtesy of his Hotel del Luna co-star and close friend IU.

IU sent over a customised truck to the set of Monster which made fish-shaped buns with red bean filling, via Soompi. An ecstatic Jin-goo shared several photos of himself posing in front of the truck where the 23-year-old actor is seen enjoying the red bean buns while looking handsome in formal attire. The horizontal banner reads as, "My special and precious Yeo Jin-goo, don’t get sick and hang in there. – Boss," in a witty reference to Hotel del Luna. In a hilarious vertical banner, we see a photo of a pouty Jin-goo with the words, "I want to eat the red bean buns by myself."

That's not all! IU even sent a coffee truck, the screen of which reads, "This is from Joo-won," which is Jin-goo's character name in Monster. While the horizontal banner reads as, "Good luck to everyone on the Monster team! – From IU," another banner features an adorable IU and Jin-goo selfie with the words, "Way to go, the staff of Monster!"

As his IG caption, a thankful Jin-goo wrote to the Eight singer, "Special and precious Yeo Jin-goo is full of energy from coffee and red bean buns. I will make sure to not get sick. Thank you. You got a lot nicer, boss, hehe."

Check out Yeo Jin-goo's IG post thanking IU for her thoughtful gifts below:

We adore this friendship and how!

Monster airs on JTBC in February 2021.

