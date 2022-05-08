Yeom Jung Ah is a hardworking mother who goes through various ups and downs in ‘Cleaning Up’ trailer; WATCH

The trailer for ‘Cleaning Up’ shows Yeom Jung Ah’s transformation into Eo Yong Mi. In the released video, a dynamic day unfolds at a fast pace like a graph of a fluctuating stock price. Oh Dong Joo (Yoon Kyung Ho ), a loan shark, comes to her day after day saying, “Give me my money.” She struggles to earn her money, but her life does not go as she wants. But the more she does, the more she has to be alert for loan sharks around her. She just has one dream, a ‘tteokbokki’ (savoury rice cakes) shop.

Yong Mi, who works for a securities company, accidentally overhears confidential information saying, “The merger announcement will be made within a few days.” Having made a firm decision in front of the opportunity that came at the right time, she starts the challenge and begins corporate espionage.

The hot, bold, and sometimes crazy actions taken by Eo Yong Mi, who is not afraid to survive for her daughters who she has promised a great, will hit the jackpot and lead them to the best life imaginable.

‘Cleaning Up’ revolved around Eo Yong Mi (Yeom Jung Ah), An In Kyung (Jeon So Min) and Maeng Soo Ja (Kim Jae Hwa) working as cleaning ladies at a brokerage company.

Eo Yong Mi raises her two daughters by herself and she struggles to make a living. An In Kyung dreams of buying a food truck to run a mobile cafe business. Maeng Soo Ja seems like a very sociable person, but she is only friendly to people when she needs them. These 3 cleaning ladies happen to overhear insider information at their workplace. They invest their money on a stock, using the insider trading information.

First episode is out on June 4.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Jung So Min and Lee Jae Wook transform into warriors in first teasers for tvN’s ‘Return’

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

What do you think of the trailer? Let us know in the comments below.