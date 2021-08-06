Yeon Woo Jin, Lee Moo Saeng & Lee Tae Hwan CONFIRMED to join Son Ye Jin & Jeon Mi Do's 'Thirty Nine'

Son Ye Jin and Jeon Mi Do starter 'Thirty Nine' just got bigger and better! Previously, it was confirmed that actors Son Ye Jin, Jeon Mi Do and Kim Ji Hyun will work together in 'Thirty Nine'. JTBC's new drama 'Thirty Nine', which is scheduled to air in the first half of 2022, deals with the deep story of friendship, love, and life of three friends who are about to turn forty. This story depicts the ordinary and mundane daily lives of three friends who meet by chance one day in their sophomore year of high school and face their forties together.

Now, we have a fresh casting update to share with our readers. Actors Yeon Woo Jin, Lee Moo Saeng and Lee Tae Hwan have been confirmed to officially join the cast of 'Thirty Nine'. Yeon Woo Jin will be starring opposite Son Ye Jin as Kim Sun Woo, a 39-year-old dermatologist who returned to Korea after emigrating to the United States in high school. Kim Sun Woo is straightforward and warm-hearted, who finds himself drawn to fellow dermatologist Cha Mi Jo (played by Son Ye Jin).

Lee Moo Saeng will be playing the role of the calm and caring Camp Entertainment CEO Kim Ji Seok, who has known Cha Mi Jo since their school days. He falls in love with Cha Mi Jo's friend Jung Chan Young (Jeon Mi Do) at first sight.

Finally, Lee Tae Hwan will be essaying the role of a 35-year-old chef Park Hyun Joon, who runs his own restaurant in Chinatown. Although he is talented enough to work at a top-tier restaurant, he chooses to open his own small restaurant to cook food of his choice. He eventually befriends regular customer Jang Joo Hee (played by Kim Ji Hyun) and her friends, and he starts to find happiness in spending time together with them! We cannot wait to watch 'Thirty Nine'!

