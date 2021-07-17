Yeonjun slays his Artist Of The Month performance for Studio Choom

Yeonjun’s video for Studio Choom’s project ‘Artist Of The Month’ is here and we cannot contain our fangirl squeal.

Yeonjun keeps shining brighter each day, this time with another performance.

The 21-year-old singer, dancer and rapper from Big Hit Music’s smash-hit group TOMORROW x TOGETHER was featured as this month’s Studio Choom’s ‘Artist Of The Month’. He performed a remix of Harry Styles' ‘Watermelon Sugar’ and Ed Sheeran with Bruno Mars, Chris Stapleton’s ‘Blow’.

Yeonjun, known for his powerful dance and striking visuals, was chosen as July 2021’s artist. After the announcement, an introductory video that had an interview and the singer’s thoughts on the upcoming performance was released. Yeonjun expressed his wishes to use this chance to show his limitless dancing. And Yeonjun did not come to play, or did he?

The singer was seen toying with the hearts of all the fans watching him perform as he dazzled in this well-choreographed performance.

The video starts with Yeonjung sitting idly on a sofa, dressed in a casual flannel shirt and jeans, with a guitar by his side. Harry Styles’ husky voice and guitar notes carry Yeonjun to an almost lyrical dance that has him flooring the room. Sashaying down the sofa, Yeonjun eventually lies down on it with a copy of his New York Fashion Week magazine on his face. Cut to a dreaming Yeonjun, now dressed in red dancing away on an electric ‘Blow’. He is joined by dancers who match his alluring energy with in-sync moves of their own. Tumbling and strumming his red jacket, Yeonjun pulls the trigger and blows our minds.

Check out the eye-catching video below.

Studio Choom, a dance-focused YouTube channel that features special performances from K-pop idols. ‘Artist Of The Month’ is their new project that began in October last year. Previously, IZ*ONE’s Lee Chaeyeon, GFRIEND SinB, (G)I-DLE’s Soojin, TVXQ’s U-KNOW, ITZY’s Yeji, and ATEEZ’s Wooyoung have performed on the ‘Artist Of The Month’ project.

Yeonjun also gifted the dancers from his video, the signed copy of his group’s latest album

‘The Chaos Chapter: Freeze’ with sweet personalised notes, as they posted their thanks on Instagram stories. Yeonjun is indeed an amazing artist!

Credits :Big Hit Music

