Yeonwoo joins BTOB’s Sungjae and DIA’s Jung Chaeyeon in MBC’s new drama ‘The Golden Spoon’

On January 19th, Yeonwoo's agency, 9Ato Entertainment, announced, "Yeonwoo has confirmed her appearance in MBC's new drama 'The Golden Spoon', which is scheduled to air in 2022." Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, the drama 'The Golden Spoon' is an adventure drama that deals with the story of a child born in a poor family who accidentally got a gold spoon and changed their fate with a friend who was born in a wealthy family.

Yeonwoo will play the role of 'Oh Yeo Jin', the female lead with a pretty appearance and a bold personality, who grew up in a wealthy family. Previously, Jung Chaeyeon and Yook Sungjae confirmed their appearance in 'The Golden Spoon'. Expectations are also high for the chemistry that Yeonwoo will show with Jung Chaeyeon and Yook Sungjae.

Producer Song Hyun Wook, who directed 'The King’s Affection', 'Another Oh Hae Young', and 'Beauty Inside', will be directing, while writers Yoon Eun Kyung and Kim Eun Hee, who wrote 'Winter Sonata', 'Sweet 18', and 'Prime Minister and I', are in charge of the script. Anticipation for the drama keeps increasing.

In the meantime, attention is focused on how Yeonwoo, who has been greatly loved by steadily acting in SBS 'Alice', JTBC's 'Live On', and KBS2's 'Cocky Prince', will fascinate viewers in this drama. On the other hand, the drama 'The Golden Spoon', in which Yeonwoo has confirmed to appear as the main character, is scheduled to air on MBC in the second half of 2022.

