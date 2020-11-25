Yeoreum & Yuqi talk about their friendship; Former says Yuqi ‘sympathized with my problems as they were hers’

Yeoreum and Yuqi recently opened up about their sisterly bond, how they became friends and what makes their bond so strong. Scroll down to see what they said.

WJSN’s Yeoreum and (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi recently posed together for 1st Look magazine! Despite being from different groups, the two idols came together for an explosive collaboration. In the pictures, Yeoreum and Yuqi were seen posing side-by-side with alluring gazes. Known for being close friends in the entertainment industry, Yeoreum and Yuqi talked about how they came to be best friends. Yuqi shared, “When I was having a difficult time with the determination and burden to do well, Yeoreum approached me first and held out her hand.”

She continued, “Yeoreum is a really precious and special friend who was the first besides my members to tell me to gain strength.” Similarly, Yeoreum shared, “During a time when I had many concerns, I was touched when Yuqi listened sincerely and sympathized with my problems as if they were her own and gave me heartfelt advice.” To her close friend, she said, “Since we’re walking the same path, let’s continue to mature together by sharing our similar concerns with each other and going through similar experiences.”

In case you missed it, this is not the first time the duo has embraced their friendship, back in January, Yeoreum and Yuqi posed together for an Instagram selfie. Yeoreum wrote the caption: “With my love Yuqi,” alongside a photo of the two in matching sweatshirts.

In case you didn’t know, apart from being a pop icon, Yeoreum is also a certified scuba diver, and If given the chance, she would like to collaborate with MAMAMOO or Crush. As for Yuzi, she is a Rising Star cosmetics model apart from being a pop icon, and she also has a vast interest in rapping and dancing.

