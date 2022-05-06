Yerin drops track list and 1st concept photo for solo debut mini album ‘ARIA’

After announcing her solo debut with the mini album ‘ARIA’, former GFRIEND member Yerin has released a track list as well as the first concept photo for the release! Released on May 4 at 8:30 pm IST, the track list reveals that ‘ARIA’ will contain a total of five songs, including a title track of the same name. Along with the title track, the mini album contains the following four songs: ‘Intro : Bloom’, ‘Believer’, ‘LaLaLa’, and ‘Time’.

Following this, Yerin dropped the first concept image for ‘ARIA’ at 8:30 pm IST on May 5, offering us the very first glimpse into the mini album’s overall vibe. The concept image follows a soft, yellow theme, bringing back the white flowers featured in the ‘objet teaser’ and ‘schedule teaser’ for ‘ARIA’. Yerin poses behind the flowers, with her hair in a chic and elegant updo. Check out the concept image, below:

Leading up to the release of Yerin’s solo debut mini album, we can further expect two mood films, three more concept images, a highlight medley, and a teaser for a music video.

Yerin first made her debut in 2015 as a part of the six-member girl group GFRIEND, with their EP ‘Season of Glass’. In the same year, Yerin went on to make her acting debut with a supporting role in the web drama ‘Midnight’s Girl’.

Following GFRIEND’s disbandment in May 2021, Yerin signed with her current agency as a soloist and an actress, and will be making her solo debut on May 18 at 2:30 pm IST with ‘ARIA’.

